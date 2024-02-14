The Boston Celtics have run the Eastern Conference to start the first half of the season, led by a star-studded cast on a revamped roster.

The leading duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will head back to the All-Star Game as Boston’s representatives. For as good as the team has been, head coach Joe Mazzulla believes the Celtics should have had more players voted in, specifically Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis.

“How could you not put both of those guys in?” Mazzulla told reporters on Tuesday night, per NBC Sports Boston. “… They’re two guys that get it. Guys that have just been around, want to play the right way and be a part of winning. Winning is the most important thing to those two guys.”

"Clearly winning's not important, huh?"



White and Porzingis have been major players at both ends of the floor for the Celtics, each averaging over 15 points and a block per game this season.

Ultimately, Mazzulla feels that the success the players have brought to the Celtics should have boosted All-Star chances.

“Clearly, winning’s not important, huh?” Mazzulla added. “Winning’s not valued. That’s my reaction.”

The Celtics play two more games ahead of All-Star Weekend in Indiana on an eight-day break.