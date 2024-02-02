Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Earns Third NBA All-Star Appearance

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is headed to the NBA All-Star Game for the third time.

The Eastern Conference reserves were named during TNT’s pregame show ahead of the Celtics matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night, and Brown was the first to be revealed.

Officially a 3x All-Star ⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/cPgfNp5kdl — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 2, 2024

The 27-year-old earned his first bid as a reserve in 2021 and his second last season.

Story continues below advertisement

Brown will join his Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, who was named a starter for the second straight season, at the festivities which will feature the return of the classic matchup between the Eastern and Western Conferences. The traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters will also return.

Drafted as the 3rd pick in the 2016 draft, Brown is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and three assists per game for the NBA-leading Celtics this season.

There were six other players named reserves for the Eastern Conference alongside Brown, with Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Tyrese Maxey and Paolo Banchero getting the nod.

Tatum will begin the game with fellow East starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard.

Story continues below advertisement

The NBA All-Star game will take place on Feb. 18, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home of the Indiana Pacers.