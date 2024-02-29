NBA Rumors: Celtics Guard Joining Jayson Tatum At 2024 Olympics

The Boston Celtics reportedly will have at least two players represent Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

It’s not a surprise that Celtics star Jayson Tatum will suit up for the red, white and blue. But it isn’t his running mate and fellow NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown joining him in Paris.

Instead, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Wednesday that USA Basketball has selected Jrue Holiday to be a part of the illustrious and exclusive group. Charnia noted that Holiday and Tatum are expected to help make up the team’s core alongside Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid. Charania added that Team USA’s roster isn’t set yet and they have a target date of completion for sometime in the spring.

Holiday, who is averaging 13 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in his first season with the Celtics, isn’t in the same class as those NBA mega stars, but the 33-year-old was still a sought-after candidate.

“Team USA has been pursuing Holiday for much of the NBA season, and Holiday has delivered his commitment to USAB officials in recent weeks, sources said,” Charania wrote. “Team officials have valued Holiday’s two-way ability, point-of-attack defense and dynamic playmaking. Holiday was considered Team USA’s second-most important player behind Durant at the Tokyo Games in 2021.”

Brown and Derrick White were named a part of the player pool last month to play for Team USA, but it’s highly unlikely that either of them make the 12-man roster.

Tatum and Holiday already have played together in the Olympics before, helping lead Team USA to the gold medal three years ago in Tokyo.

It’s shaping up to be a massive summer for both Tatum and Holiday as they can not only capture a second gold medal, but also have the chance to lift the Celtics to an NBA title a month prior to the Games beginning.