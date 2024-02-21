Kyle Teel has only been in the Boston Red Sox organization since July, though he is already a big reason the team features one of the best farm systems in the sport.

After being taken with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Teel entered the pros after a massive season for Virginia in college, hitting .407 with a 1.130 OPS. The then 21-year-old picked up where he left off, hitting .363 with a .977 OPS in a small 26-game sample size across three minor league levels.

Teel’s bat is no doubt what makes him a special prospect in the Red Sox system. Moving forward, defense will be a major area to watch in his development, particularly in controlling the running game. That’s an opportunity that Teel is ready to embrace.

“There’s also no better feeling than throwing somebody out,” Teel said in a new Red Sox social media feature.

Story continues below advertisement

Catching up with our 2023 first-round draft pick, Kyle Teel!#ProspectProfiles | @PortlandSeaDogs pic.twitter.com/MruYi5xZAT — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) February 21, 2024

Teel threw out 12 runners in the 20 games he played in the Red Sox system after being selected last July.

The first-round pick enters 2024 with a sense of comfort based on his short time with Boston as he continues to grow on the field and cement himself within the Red Sox organization.

“It’s been awesome just being around Fenway and being here in Boston,” Teel added. “Working with the coaches and getting to experience what it’s really like here. It’s been really cool.”

Story continues below advertisement

Teel finished the season with Double-A Portland, where he will likely return to for the start of the 2024 season for his first full professional campaign. As spring training rolls on, Teel will be one of several young talents at the center of the Red Sox program.