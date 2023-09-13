Kyle Teel Stays Consistent In Rise Through Red Sox System

READING, Pa. — Kyle Teel was playing in the College World Series in Omaha in June with the University of Virginia as the Cavaliers competed for a national championship.

Less than three months later, the No. 4 prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization made his Double-A debut. Teel came to the Boston organization as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old played in just three games in rookie ball for the Red Sox in the Florida Complex League with three hits, including a home run, in seven at-bats. Boston promoted Teel to High-A Greenville where the New Jersey native took off even further. In 14 games with the Greenville Drive, the catcher hit .377 with a .938 OPS and threw out six potential base stealers from behind the plate.

With two weeks to go in the regular season, Boston promoted Teel and No. 2 prospect Roman Anthony for an orientation of sorts with the Portland Sea Dogs as both players will likely start 2024 in Double-A.

Teel has gone from college ball to three separate levels of professional baseball in under three months. The fast transition and changing locations can certainly be a daunting challenge. For the 2023 ACC Player of the Year, the movement has gone as well as possible.

“It’s been pretty smooth all around, you know?” Teel told NESN.com during Portland’s series in Reading against the Fightin Phils. “This organization really has great resources for us players. I think that has really helped me be able to fly through so quickly. They just give you the best opportunity to be successful. It’s very individualized.”

Teel’s bat offers a special tool for a catcher. The first-round pick hit at every level this season, from posting a .407 average with 13 homers at Virginia to hitting the ball hard as a professional. Teel prioritizes a simple approach driven by hard contact.

“I would say mainly just trying to hit the ball hard,” Teel said. “Trying to work the middle of the field. Not trying to do too much. In today’s age with all these statistics and data, it’s easy to overcomplicate things. I think just going with the approach of ‘see the ball and hit it hard.’ I think that’s the most important thing you can do.”

Defensively, learning a pitching staff and developing takes time for any catcher. The process is even more evident with Teel with the quick jumps from level to level.

“It definitely takes some time to get to know guys, especially at this level where pitchers are really dominant and have good stuff,” Teel explained. “It takes a little bit to get to know guys. I would say, overall, it’s been pretty smooth. I’ve just been trying to take it one day at a time and not trying to do too much.”

Teel enters an incredibly important offseason as he prepares for his first spring training and the first full professional season of his career in 2024. The promising prospect advances with specific improvements in mind.

“The biggest thing I’m looking to do is from a physical standpoint,” Teel said. “Get stronger and get faster. Easier said than done, but at the end of the day, those two things really help on the field with not only playing better but recovering better. It’s going to be huge to come up with a good nutrition plan and a good weightlifting program.”

Teel offers plenty of upside and showed encouraging signs for the Red Sox in a busy first few months of professional baseball. The catcher’s development looks to be a top organizational priority entering next season.