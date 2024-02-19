Lakers’ LeBron James Opens Up About Warriors Trade Rumors

A recent report about the Golden State Warriors looking into the possibility of trading for LeBron James took the basketball world by storm.

In fact, even the NBA’s all-time leading scorer himself might have been surprised by the news.

Not long after the league’s trade deadline passed Feb. 8, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne revealed the Warriors called the Lakers to inquire about James’ availability. Speaking with the TNT crew before Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game in Indiana, James was asked how far along the Western Conference franchises got in trade discussions.

“It didn’t go far at all,” James said. “I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it. Sometimes there are conversations happening behind closed doors that you don’t even know about. Until, I guess, if it’s real or not then they will bring it to you. But it never even got to me. So, I heard it when the reporters dropped it as well.”

The Warriors theoretically could make a run at James again this summer, as the future Basketball Hall of Famer is expected to decline his player option for the 2024-25 season to receive a pay raise. However, the 39-year-old on Sunday expressed his desire to stay with the Lakers, so interested teams might not want to get their hopes up about possibly having a chance at landing one of the NBA’s all-time greats.