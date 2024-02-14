If LeBron James was interested in leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, he reportedly could have joined one of the NBA’s most successful franchises of this generation.

The Golden State Warriors kicked the tires on James in the lead-up to the league’s trade deadline last Thursday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. While the blockbuster deal never came to pass, the conversations about a potential swap reportedly included the owners of both Western Conference organizations.

“The Warriors were eager to present a deal package to LA, but neither the Lakers nor James were ultimately willing to explore a potential blockbuster,” Shelburne wrote. “Even at 39 years old, James is still playing at an All-NBA level that stirred the Warriors imagination about his ability to extend the window of the franchise’s fading dynasty.”

Draymond Green, who shares an agent with James, reportedly helped push the Warriors into reaching out to the Lakers. LA owner Jeanie Buss reportedly had no interest in moving the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, and after speaking with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, Golden State ultimately realized James wasn’t interested in leaving the Lakers, per Shelburne.

As Shelburne pointed out, the Warriors could make a run at James again this summer when the future Basketball Hall of Famer will have to make a choice on his $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. James reportedly is expected to decline the option in order to receive a raise, but he “remains focused” on staying in Los Angeles.

Ironically enough, the Lakers are scheduled to visit the Warriors on Thursday night.

