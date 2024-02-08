The Boston Celtics made a move on the margins Wednesday when they acquired depth big man Xavier Tillman from the Memphis Grizzlies.

With that trade finalized, as well as Boston’s limited financial flexibility, it seems president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is content with Boston’s roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Roughly five hours before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline, Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the Celtics were unlikely to make any more moves.

“Barring a surprise, sounds like Boston is done making moves before (Thursday’s) 3 p.m. ET trade deadline,” Fischer posted on the X platform.

While there remains a non-zero chance Stevens swoops in and deals for another bench piece, Boston’s quiet deadline shouldn’t come as much surprise. The 39-12 Celtics, who hold a five-game lead in the Eastern Conference standings, weren’t expected to be big players ahead of the deadline.

Stevens did all of his major dealing in the offseason with trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, each of whom has played a major part in the team’s success this season.