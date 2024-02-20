Lucas Giolito Shares Texts From Liam Hendriks After Red Sox Deal

Red Sox newcomer Lucas Giolito received a very pleasant surprise Monday morning.

As Giolito was suiting up to take the JetBlue Park field for Boston’s latest spring training workout, he received a text from Liam Hendriks. Hendriks’ connection with Giolito dates back to January 2021 when the pair of right-handers became teammates with the Chicago White Sox.

Giolito and Hendriks now are set to wear the same jersey again, as the Red Sox on Monday reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the three-time All-Star. Hendriks himself broke the news to the ninth-year starting pitcher, who signed a one-year deal with Boston in early January.

“He texted me, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘I’m in my closet getting dressed. What do you mean?’ It was the most random thing ever,” Giolito told WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Monday. “He said, ‘I’m in the breakfast room.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean? What’s going on?’ I was pretty pumped. When I got here I saw him briefly. He was doing all his physical stuff. I’m sure tomorrow I will spend more time with him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Giolito thought adding Hendriks was a “great move” for Boston, even though the 35-year-old still is in the process of recovering from Tommy John surgery. Giolito expects Hendriks, a “super intense competitor,” to bring “a ton of energy” to the Red Sox and be an effective arm in late-inning situations.

All things considered, it probably won’t take long for Hendriks to become a fan favorite in Boston once he’s ready to step on the mound.