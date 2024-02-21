Mason Lohrei Understands Bruins’ Expectations Amid Third NHL Stint

The Boston Bruins announced defenseman Hampus Lindholm did not make the trip with the team as they embark on a four-game road trip through western Canada.

With Lindholm sidelined with an undisclosed injury, Mason Lohrei was recalled from Providence for his third stint with the Bruins.

“Both times he’s come up and played for us, he’s been really good coming up from Providence,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters, per team-provided video. “Our expectation is we know what he is: he’s a good hockey player. He’s someone that’s helped us win a lot of hockey games this year, and we expect him to do that tonight.”

Lohrei has appeared in 27 games for Boston this season, notching three goals and three assists for six points while averaging 16:34 minutes of ice time.

“The confidence is the biggest thing, and the only way to gain that is just by being at the level and playing well and just continuing to gain trust from the coaches,” Lohrei told reporters, per team-provided video. “With that, you gain more trust in yourself. I’m looking to continue to do that and just (continue) to build (my game) and confidence is the key.”

Montgomery tinkered with the second power-play unit, with Lindholm back in Boston. Lohrei practiced with Morgan Geekie, Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, per The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa. Lohrei understands his role as the point on the Bruins blue line.

“Get pucks to the net,” Lohrei said. “Especially (since) that second unit might not have as much time. Trying to just create some opportunities. Get pucks to the net; we got two really good net front guys down there.”

Lohrei is expected to skate on the second defense pairing alongside Brandon Carlo.

“He so great in the game and stuff,” Lohrei said of his defensive partner. “(He’s) so vocal. It helps to have a partner who communicates so well. … I love playing with him.”