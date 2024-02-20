Bruins Place Matthew Poitras On Injured Reserve, Recall Rookie

The Boston Bruins made a trio of roster transactions Tuesday, marking the end of one rookie campaign and the possible renewal of another.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney announced the team assigned forward Oskar Steen to Providence, recalled defenseman Mason Lohrei and placed forward Matthew Poitras on long-term injured reserve.

It’s been a long time coming for Poitras, who had season-ending shoulder surgery at the beginning of February. It was an example of Boston taking the “fair” approach with Poitras, setting him up for better future success.

Steen was one of the players tabbed to supplement Poitras’ production, but has since conceded minutes to the likes of Jesper Boqvist, Anthony Richard and Justin Brazeau.

Story continues below advertisement

Lohrei’s return to Boston doesn’t come under the best circumstances, as defenseman Hampus Lindholm suffered an injury during the Bruins’ win over the Dallas Stars on Monday.

The 23-year-old Lohrei made 27 appearances before his latest stint in Providence, totaling three goals and three assists for six points across multiple tours of Boston. If he does make another appearance, it likely will be because Lindholm finds himself out of the lineup for a few games.

The Bruins will take on the Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.