While the New England Patriots had several issues in 2023, the team certainly missed their star edge rusher in Matthew Judon for most of the season.

The 31-year-old recorded four sacks in a hot start to the campaign before suffering a season-ending bicep injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. The injury halted what could’ve been another monster season for Judon, who had made four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances while tallying 28 sacks in his first two seasons with the Patriots.

Judon enters the final season of his four-year deal with New England, leaving questions about what his future holds. How Judon moves ahead will be interesting, especially given his contract desires last summer. Without sharing too much of his opinion, the star defender gave brief thoughts on what’s ahead while appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger and Mazz” on Thursday.

“I’m happy that I’m still able to play football,” Judon shared. “(With) numbers, I’ll let my agent and Matt (Groh) or whoever figure that out. We’ll go on about that. I think the best thing about the game is playing it and being a part of it. That’s what I want to do.”

As to how long he will be with the Patriots, Judon knows that the nature of the sports can make situations change in a split second.

“I can say that now and then get traded tomorrow,” Judon added. “This game is a business. I just want to play the game, but I have to win the business aspect.”

Judon confirmed his desire to play for the Patriots and highlighted his love for his teammates while challenging the roster to truly attack the offseason for internal improvement.

“I think everybody needs to get better,” Judon said. “That’s what you do in the offseason. You reflect, you take time, you lick your wounds, you heal up, but you go and practice and get better. I think every man from the first guy to the last guy needs to get better.”

Under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, Judon looks to lead a resurgent effort for the Patriots as the best player on a capable defense.