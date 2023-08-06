Matthew Judon Opens Up About New Contract After Dominant Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots rewarded their best defensive player with a preseason pay raise.

Two days later, Matthew Judon expressed his gratitude.

“Me and the guys upstairs got something done as far as my contract,” Judon said after Sunday’s training camp practice. “I’m happy. They’re happy. We shook hands, and now we’re playing football.”

Judon and the Patriots reached an agreement Friday on a reworked contract that reportedly will increase his guaranteed money for the 2023 season from $2 million to $14 million. The Pro Bowl outside linebacker can earn up to $18 million this season and still is scheduled to hit free agency in 2025, as the restructure did not add any additional years to his deal.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it represents that they want to keep me around here or keep me happy,” Judon said. “Or just representing that they’ve seen what I did and they appreciate it, for the organization.

“When you do something like that — honestly, they didn’t have to, if we’re being quite frank. They didn’t have to. They didn’t have to budge. They could have said, ‘You signed (your original contract). This is what you’re going to do.’ But they helped me out so I can help the team out.”

Since Judon joined the Patriots in 2021, only Nick Bosa and Myles Garrett have more sacks than his 28, and only Bosa, Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Micah Parsons have more quarterback hits than his 53.

“Honestly, they didn’t have to, if we’re being quite frank. … But they helped me out so I can help the team out.” Matthew Judon on his adjusted contract

Judon flashed that dominant pass-rushing ability during Sunday’s practice. After being heavily limited in the first eight competitive training camp practices, he returned to full participation and overwhelmed New England’s offensive tackles, recording at least three would-be “sacks” in 11-on-11 drills.

Story continues below advertisement

Even with his contract negotiations now complete, Judon said the Patriots might still limit his practice workload to keep him fresh for the season. They’ve done so with running back Rhamondre Stevenson and offensive tackle Trent Brown in camp, though Stevenson was a full participant in each of the last two padded practices.

“We’re still (getting) ready for the game of football,” Judon said. “So if the coaches and the training staff tell me I’m down on the lower field that day, that’s what I’m going to do, or if they say I’m up here, that’s what I’m going to do.”