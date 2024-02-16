Nathan Eovaldi Using Red Sox Past To Help Rangers Turn Page, Reset Goals

Nathan Eovaldi is a two-time World Series champion, capturing the 2018 title with the Boston Red Sox and leading the Texas Rangers to their first win in 2023.

Based on experience, Eovaldi knows the Rangers will be the team to beat in 2024 as the defending champions and remembers how the 2019 season went in Boston.

“In 2019 when I was with the Red Sox, we experienced it and it was tough,” Eovaldi said, according to Sports Illustrated’s Matthew Postins. “We came in, we had that chip on our shoulder, we just kind of expected to figure things out. And we did. We dug ourselves a big hole at the start of the season. This year, we have to come in ready to go.”

The Red Sox won 108 games en route to the 2018 title and missed the playoffs with 84 wins in 2019.

“The biggest challenge is moving from celebration to preparation,” Eovaldi said, according to The People’s Network’s Salman Khan. “It’s easy to bask in the glory of a championship, but the true test is in turning the page and resetting goals.”

Eovaldi also noted a significant difference between his current team and the 2019 Red Sox — young core players.

“I think we have a really good young core here, and that’s one of the biggest differences from what we had in Boston,” Eovaldi said, per Postins. “You look at our lineup and everybody’s healthy, back and ready to go. It’s crazy to think of what we’ll be able to do this year, as long as we’re able to stay healthy.”

So what is Eovaldi’s advice to his Rangers teammates?

“It’s about more than just avoiding a slow start,” Eovaldi explained, according to Khan. “It’s about building a foundation of trust, resilience, and shared goals that can withstand the inevitable challenges of a long season.”

The Red Sox and Rangers play a two-game series Mar. 25-26 in spring training. They will meet for the first time in the regular season for a three-game set Aug. 2-4 at Globe Life Field.