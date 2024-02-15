Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello has long wanted to develop a slider to pair with his tremendous sinker-changeup combo, so he spent this past offseason working with the best in the business — Pedro Martinez.

They’ve actually spent the last few winters working together.

Bello worked on his craft at Martinez’s property in the Dominican Republic, which essentially is a tradition at this point. Martinez believes Bello is more “talented” than he was and is trying to guide the 24-year-old down a path of sustained success.

“I was able to work out with him three or four times,” Bello told reporters through a translator at JetBlue Park on Thursday, as seen on NESN. “When I got there, my slider wasn’t in the best shape. He gave me a few tips, and that same day, I was able to get a good grip on it. I was trying it consistently and then in the next few days, I was gaining more confidence with it. It was a very good time that I spent with him helping me to get my slider back sharp.”

Bello didn’t just work on his arsenal. He also worked on his body. It’s been so noticeable, in fact, that Red Sox manager Alex Cora — who had a life-changing offseason of his own — claimed he’s finally grown into a man.

“He’s getting ready for the season,” Cora said, as seen on NESN. “It’s a lot different than last year. I think physically, he’s way ahead. … It’s not that he took it for granted, but he was very specific this offseason the things he needed to work on, especially body-wise. You see him around. He’s grown into a man now. He’s gained some weight, he looks stronger, he did an outstanding job in the offseason. Now, it’s about his buildup and being ready for the opening series.”

Bello faded toward the end of last season, finishing with a 12-11 record and a 4.24 ERA. It was still a season of marked improvement, however, as the slender right-hander overcame an early demotion to Triple-A Worcester to pitch more than 150 innings.

If he can build on that, the Red Sox will be in good shape regarding his future as a potential ace.