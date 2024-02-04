Marcus Smart reportedly is generating trade interest with the NBA’s deadline fast approaching.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, “several” teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers, have called the Grizzlies to inquire about Smart’s availability. But even though Memphis entered Sunday with the third-worst record in the Western Conference, it reportedly has “shut down” all conversations about a possible deal for the veteran guard.

Smart has been limited to 20 games thus far this season due to injuries. But the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year has played pretty well when healthy, averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game. Nearly half of the Grizzlies’ 18 wins entering Sunday were contests in which Smart played.

It’s easy to understand why Memphis is reluctant to trade Smart at this juncture. The 29-year-old is an above-average two-way player who is on a reasonable contract with term. Smart has two years left on his current deal beyond this season, and both of those base salaries sit below $22 million.

The sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft currently is dealing with a finger injury, which will prevent him from taking the TD Garden floor Sunday evening when the Grizzlies visit the Boston Celtics. The league’s trade deadline is Feb. 8.