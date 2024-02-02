The NBA trade deadline is a week away, and according to one report, we need to brace for the possibility that LeBron James has a new team by Feb. 10.

KTLA sports anchor David Pingalore on Thursday night said he has heard from “NBA peeps” that the Lakers could be working on a trade for James, presumably ahead of the deadline.

“Hearing from (NBA) peeps (James) is the top of the Lakers list to trade the 39 year old,” Pingalore wrote in a post on X. “(Lakers general manager Rob) Pelinka is looking for the right team to dance with and is close to a suitor.”

First, the obvious: This is probably the first time you have ever heard the name David Pingalore, and skepticism about his reporting is not only healthy but necessary. He is not Adrian Wojnarowski nor Shams Charania nor Marc Stein. That being said, Pingalore has a 20-year career covering sports, including a stint in Cleveland. James, of course, is from Ohio and was drafted by the Cavaliers, the first of his two stints with the team.

To that last point: Pingalore reported in the middle of the 2011-12 season that James “put feelers out regarding a return to the (Cavaliers) in two years.” Two years, five months and five days later, James announced he was returning to the Cavaliers after his time with the Miami Heat. Then, on Feb. 8, 2018, Pingalore reported James was going to “(make) the (Lakers) his next team.” On July 1, James signed with the Lakers.

(Oh, and he also apparently had the scoop on Kawhi Leonard to the Clippers.)

James would be by far the most accomplished player ever moved at the trade deadline if LA actually ships out the 39-year-old. It would certainly make at least a little bit of sense, though. The Lakers are floundering at 25-25, getting back to .500 on Thursday night without the help of James (or Anthony Davis) in a shocking win over the Celtics. James is in the first season of a two-year extension he signed last May, making $47 million this year with the chance to make $50.65 million if he opts into his player option. That new extension doesn’t include trade protection, though, but it does have a 15% trade kicker that would give him a salary boost if they deal him.