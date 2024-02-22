Newly-Acquired Celtics Center Available To Debut Against Bulls

The Boston Celtics acquired Xavier Tillman ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but a knee injury has kept the 25-year-old sidelined since parting ways with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Tillman, who hasn’t debuted for the Celtics yet, is available to play Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls, according to team reporter Taylor Snow. It’ll be Boston’s first matchup since the All-Star break, giving the team a chance to extend its winning streak to seven straight.

In 34 games played this season for the Grizzlies, Tillman averaged six points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 40.8% from the field while playing 20.6 minutes. Now playing for a Celtics team with expectations of a deep playoff hunt, Tillman is set to compete with fellow reserve unit center Luke Kornet for minutes off Boston’s bench, behind Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla already envisions the four-year veteran fitting into an already dominant roster.

“He can pass, skilled, high IQ, obviously a good defender in pick and roll, and obviously excited to have him,” Mazzulla said of Tillman following the trade, per CLNS Media video. “And that’d be important for him to get up to speed with our defensive schemes and I think it’ll give us some versatility.”

Fellow Celtics trade deadline acquisition Jaden Springer is also yet to debut for Boston due to a right ankle impingement and is questionable for Thursday night’s trip to Chicago.