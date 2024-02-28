The NFL Combine is just days away from kicking off, allowing the next class of prospects to showcase their abilities ahead of April’s draft.

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden McDaniels (LSU), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) are viewed as the top four poised to undergo a tug-a-war to be the No. 1 pick. However, there’s another prospect, that NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes will excel and prove himself relatively quickly: Bo Nix from Oregon.

Jeremiah is under the impression that regardless of where Nix lands in the draft, playing time won’t be an issue.

“I really think that Bo Nix is going to be a starter pretty early on. Gosh, the guy started 61 games, played really well last year. He’s accurate. He makes good decisions. People can talk about the ceiling upside. I think his arm is a little bit livelier than maybe you give him credit for,” Jeremiah said, per Hayden Herrera of KVAL News. “He just executed the offense as it was designed there. I know some people get hung up on what happened with him at Auburn. It’s, like, man, we’ve seen so many examples of quarterbacks shining at their second spot, and I actually think him and Penix, both those guys going through adversity in their first stop I think is good for them.”

Nix, 24, is among those with the most to gain at the combine, seeking a boost in stock value ahead of the draft. He played two seasons for the Ducks after transferring from Auburn in 2021, completing 74.9% of his passes and being named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year last season.

In 2023, Nix also threw for 4,454 yards, totaled 45 touchdowns and recorded a 135.7 passer rating, which was just second to Daniels for the lead among 2023 quarterback prospects entering the draft. Thrown in the mix of projected elite field generals coming out of college, Nix could land anywhere from the New England Patriots (No. 3) to the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5).

The combine begins Thursday at 3 p.m. ET from Indianapolis.