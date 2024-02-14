NHL Hits Bruins’ Linus Ullmark With ‘Maximum Allowable’ Fine

Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was saddled with a shootout loss in his start against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, but that isn’t the worst thing to come out of the contest.

He suffered a hit to the wallet, as well.

Ullmark was involved in a weird play during the contest, catching an elbow to the side of his head as Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont made a play on the net. It clearly annoyed the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, who was willy-nilly with his stick and ultimately incurred a fine because of it.

Boston’s Linus Ullmark has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for high-sticking Tampa Bay’s Michael Eyssimont. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 14, 2024

There was no penalty assessed on the play, though Ullmark is now out $5,000, which is the maximum allowable under the CBA.

The Bruins and Lightning will meet again March 27, so Ullmark and Eyssimont will have an opportunity to exchange pleasantries at least one more time this season.