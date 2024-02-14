Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls Lightning In Shootout, Extending Losing Streak

BOSTON — The Bruins and Lightning battled in a classic Atlantic Division matchup, with the game needing a shootout. Tampa Bay came out on top, 3-2 over Boston at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-11-10, while the Lightning improved to 29-20-5 on the season.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins erased a two-goal deficit with goals from Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk in the second period.

The Lightning got out to the early lead when they opened the scoring just 3:21 into the first period and added a second goal at 1:06 of the second while on the power play with Danton Heinen in the box for a high stick he committed at the end of the opening frame.

The two teams battled through a scoreless third before heading to overtime with the Bruins outshooting the Lightning 32-25 in regulation.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brayden Point beat Linus Ullmark in the shootout to clinch the victory for Tampa Bay.

— McAvoy got the Bruins on the board with his eighth of the season at 2:04 of the second period.

— van Riemsdyk knotted the game at two aside with his ninth goal of the season when he collected the rebound in front of Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and pushed the puck under his pads.

JVR getting us even. pic.twitter.com/bF5WoAtIIp — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 14, 2024

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds that McAvoy would light the lamp at +650. The Bruins defenseman cleared those odds by notching his eighth goal of the season. A $100 wager on McAvoy would have netted a $750 total payout.

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their seven-game homestand when they host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is slated for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.