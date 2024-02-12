It’s hard to imagine the Kansas City Chiefs ever being underdogs again with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback.

The Chiefs were doubted throughout their postseason run and were viewed as underdogs multiple times, including in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

But Mahomes and the Chiefs always came out on the winning side until they were the last ones standing Sunday with a 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Mahomes, who won his third Super Bowl MVP award, certainly gained motivation by being overlooked in the postseason and had a simple answer for CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz when asked if the NFL had learned a lesson to never doubt the Chiefs.

“Just know that the Kanas City Chiefs are never underdogs,” Mahomes said. “Just know that.”

The Chiefs became the first NFL team since the New England Patriots two decades ago to win back-to-back Super Bowls, and that in large part was due to Mahomes. He finished the game completing 34-of-46 passes for 333 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner to Mecole Hardman, and one interception. He also ran the ball nine times for 66 yards.

Mahomes now has three Super Bowl titles on his résumé and in hindsight, it seems very foolish to ever think the Chiefs were ever the underdog given what the star signal-caller can do on a football field.