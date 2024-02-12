The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t need to get too creative in order to top the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.

Finishing champs for a second consecutive time, Kansas City looked no further than last season’s Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles in search of some much-needed inspiration. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid leaned toward what’s known as the team’s “corndog” motion in overtime, allowing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to hit a wide-open Mecole Hardman to seize a 25-22 victory in at Allegiant Stadium.

“The call is different but it’s like the same exact motion as corndog, and we brought it back at the right time. Coach Reid, he’s a legend,” Mahomes said, per CBS Sports. “… We battled through adversity this year, giving into that moment and making that play. That’s special.”

As expected, Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP — for the third time — tying NFL great Joe Montana and becoming the fifth quarterback in history to win three or more.

The anatomy of the game-winner. What a Super Bowl. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WbGaPP39yV — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

Last season it was Kadarius Toney who stepped toward Mahomes, fooling Philadelphia’s defensive backs to abandon their assignments and create a scoring opportunity. At that time, the touchdown score gave the Chiefs a 28-27 lead over the Eagles, which ended up being critical in the 38-35 win.

Now three Super Bowls victories down with Mahomes, Kansas City has established its dynasty run as the team to beat in the NFL for years to come.

“We’re not done,” Mahomes added. “I know we’re gonna celebrate tonight, celebrate at the parade Wednesday in Kansas City, but we’re not done. We got a young team, we’re gonna keep this thing going.”

San Francisco has now fallen in three Super Bowl appearances within the last 11 seasons.