The Patriots have a franchise-altering decision to make in a few months.

New England owns the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which will mark the first time the organization makes a selection inside the top five since 1994. The Patriots could use the pick on a potential franchise cornerstone or capitalize on a trade with a team that’s desperate to grab a certain player at that spot.

But what does team brass want to do at No. 3? The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin provided some insight Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”

“I’ve been told that Jonathan really wants a quarterback,” Volin said. “I think Jerod Mayo is probably leaning in that direction. They need one and they’ve never had this opportunity to get one this high since Drew Bledsoe 30 years ago.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kraft’s desires apparently could heavily influence the Patriots’ plan for the third overall pick. Volin “tends to think” that the longtime team president will “have his finger on the button” with New England’s highest selection in decades.

As for Mayo, he might have tipped the Patriots’ draft approach on his first official day as head coach. After his introductory press conference, Mayo revealed New England would “draft the best player for a position that’s very important.”