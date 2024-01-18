The Patriots have a pivotal draft coming up, and Jerod Mayo on Wednesday might have given away which direction New England will take.

Mayo formally was introduced as head coach at Foxboro, Mass., and he quickly showed why his tenure will be drastically different from his predecessor Bill Belichick.

The new head coach admitted he’s open to a collaborative process when it comes to personnel decisions, but when he sat down with WBZ after his news conference, it appeared a consensus was determined on the 2024 NFL Draft.

“We’re gonna draft the best player for a position that’s very important. You put the pieces together,” Mayo told Steve Burton, per WEEI’s Mike Kadlick.

Unless Mayo and the front office agree tackle is the “very important” position, it’s likely to surmise he was referencing quarterback.

NFL draft experts agree Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels will end up in New England, but there are mock drafts that don’t project the Patriots to take a quarterback with the No. 3 pick.

Mayo and Steve Belichick led a top-10 defensive unit this season, but the offense will be the biggest question mark under Mayo’s first season as head coach, and all eyes will be on the quarterback position.

