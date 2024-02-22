The Patriots currently are in possession of the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it doesn’t mean they’ll make a selection.

New England has an alarming amount of options to consider.

It’s no secret that the Patriots have a laundry list of needs heading into the draft, and a popular idea among fans and pundits would see them trade back in order to recoup assets. There are a few teams who might be willing to make a play for the No. 3 pick, particularly the New York Giants.

Daniel Jeremiah, a draft pundit for NFL Media, spoke with reporters Thursday and provided some insight as to what it might cost New York to make a move the New England’s first-round pick.

“I kind of ran the numbers of what it might look like for (the Giants) to go from No. 6 to No. 3, adding in the fact that there’s a little bit of a premium they’ll have to pay,” Jeremiah said. “It would take the sixth overall pick this year, then you’re talking about your second-round pick this year, your other second-round pick this year and next year’s two. It would really cost three (second-round picks).

“It’s a steep price to pay, a little bit of a premium there. You can get up to No. 3 with the ammunition they have, so I would not rule that out.”

This is what that trade looks like, in a less wordy manner.

New England Patriots receive

2024: No. 6 overall, No. 39 overall, No. 47 overall

2025: 2025 second-round pick

New York Giants receive

2024: No. 3 overall

It seems to be a popular choice among Giants fans, who almost unanimously voted in favor of the move in response to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that laid out the terms.

The Giants are in a less-desperate situation than the Patriots, as their roster is in much better shape surrounding the quarterback. They’ve also got a less-volatile option under center than New England, though Daniel Jones has already been paid. New York could get a cheaper option under center, with next year serving as its first opportunity to rid itself of his contract.

If the Giants do think they’re just one move away, the Patriots might be able to squeeze them for a bit more.