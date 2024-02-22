Robert Kraft loves Tom Brady like a son.

So much so that New England’s longtime owner once was willing to sacrifice the success of the Patriots in order to make the legendary quarterback happy.

It’s become public knowledge that Brady and Bill Belichick were at odds across the final seasons of the signal-caller’s New England tenure. Brady eventually had enough of his longtime coach and left the Patriots after the 2019 season, but Kraft was prepared to lose the future Pro Football Hall of Famer long before that juncture.

In Apple TV+’s “The Dynasty” docuseries, Kraft recalled hosting an upset Brady a few months after New England lost Super Bowl LII.

“I realized how bad the situation was, and I said, ‘Tommy, if you want to go, I’ll work it out so you can go,’ ” Kraft said, per The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

Brady stayed the course and helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII in the 2018 season, but the hourglass was quickly losing sand. With no heat on Belichick’s seat, Brady left New England after the following campaign seemingly without any hesitation.

It marked the end of a dynasty, and the Patriots still haven’t recovered. Nearly four years removed from Brady’s exit, New England remains in the process of trying to regain its status as a title contender.