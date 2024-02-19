The New England Patriots reportedly parted ways with not one, but two veteran defensive players.

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and safety Adrian Phillips, who each spent the last four seasons as teammates in New England, were released by the organization on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Guy, 33, signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2017 and made 110 regular-season appearances for the team throughout a seven-year run. He grew into a reliable defender and was a part of New England’s last two trips to the Super Bowl. He was was named the franchise’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award nominee in 2022.

Guy and the Patriots were in the mix of a contract dispute last offseason. Although it didn’t prevent Guy from attending training camp on time, it kept Guy from appearing at minicamp. Then again, a $50,000 fine was awaiting the Arizona State product had Guy punted on training camp.

New England signed Guy to a four-year, $13.4 million extension in 2021 with 2024 being the final year, but the Patriots, who would’ve owed Guy $2 million, saved $3 million instead against the cap upon the departure.

Phillips, 31, joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2019, fresh off six seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. That allowed Phillips to grow from a small-name special teams role player to a multi-year starter in New England’s secondary.

Last season, Phillips recorded 17 tackles with no interceptions in 17 games played. In 2022, the Patriots and Phillips agreed on a two-year, $12.75 million extension, and the Texas Longhorns product didn’t miss a single game over the next two seasons.

According to Pro Football Talk, New England saved a total of $6 million in cap space for cutting ties with Guy and Phillips. They’ll join a piling list of veteran defenders up for grabs in the free agency market this offseason.