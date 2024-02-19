Lawrence Guy won’t be calling the New England Patriots home for another NFL season and he seems fine with moving on.

The Patriots released the veteran defensive lineman Monday evening after seven seasons with the team. Guy was a mainstay on New England’s defensive line since initially signing with the Patriots in 2017 and helped the franchise win a Super Bowl title in 2018.

Guy had a contract dispute with the Patriots prior to this past season but doesn’t appear to be leaving New England with any hard feelings for the organization. Guy, who was a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, went to social media to post a heartfelt message about his time with the Patriots.

“Thank you New England you welcomed my family and I for the past seven years and always made us feel at home, the community we build the people we met and the communities we impacted thank you for always welcoming us with open arms,” Guy wrote on the X platform. “I’m excited to see where this journey takes me.”

— Lawrence Guy (@thatLGUY) February 19, 2024

Guy, who turns 34 next month, recorded just 38 tackles during the 2023 campaign, which was his lowest total since joining the Patriots. He also only played 46% of defensive snaps this past season, marking another low during his tenure with New England.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound interior lineman will now head to free agency and NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported that Guy “should have a strong market” of suitors as he looks to play a 15th season in the league.

Guy being cut wasn’t the only news to come out of One Patriot Place on Monday. The Patriots reportedly are also releasing veteran safety Adrian Phillips and offensive lineman James Ferentz announced his retirement.