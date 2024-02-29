The Patriots reportedly are “zeroing in” on a three-step plan to completely reshape their quarterback room, but according to a conflicting report, they haven’t made that plan known to “high-ranking personnel evaluators” in their own front office.

It looks like we’ve got a good old-fashioned source-off!

Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald published a report Thursday that threw some cold water on a previously reported story by Mark Daniels, Karen Guregian and Chris Mason of MassLive.

The MassLive story essentially laid out a plan the Patriots reportedly intend on executing this offseason. It would see them select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, sign a veteran free agent and ship Mac Jones off to pastures anew. The Boston Herald story, which was posted a number of hours later, claims “such a decision has not been communicated throughout the Patriots’ front office.”

Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf recently led pre-combine meetings where scouts deliberated drafting a quarterback at No. 3, according to Kyed and Callahan’s sources. That means New England has not yet made a decision.

There’s an easy explanation for all of this, and that’s the fact that some sources might not be as well informed as others. If the Patriots did have a plan in place, not everyone in the building would be privy to it. New England also has two months to change things up, so at this point, it’s all conjecture anyway.

It’s interesting to think about how the inner workings of New England’s front office have changed in recent months, however. Bill Belichick rarely let his plans leak, though he never had this big of a decision looming at the start of an offseason.

Jerod Mayo has been telling us it’s a new era in New England, and that’s becoming more clear with each day report.