It’s been a rough three seasons for Mac Jones, and a change of scenery outside of the Patriots could benefit the 25-year-old.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff and Jeff Howe on Thursday released a report on what they’ve heard in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine this week, and trading away Jones was seen in NFL circles as “a mutually beneficial move.”

“People close to the team said Mac Jones could benefit from leaving the scar tissue that has built up with the Patriots over three offensive coordinators in three years, poor play and several benchings,” The Athletic reported. “And the Patriots seem eager to begin a new chapter with a young quarterback who might be better served with an older, veteran backup who’s enthusiastic about helping the young quarterback understand the game and life as a professional.”

Jones had a promising rookie season, but his sophomore season was a disaster with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge at the helm, and his 2023 was worse after he reportedly lost trust in the locker room and with Bill Belichick.

Alex Van Pelt would be Jones’ fourth offensive coordinator in as many seasons, and while the first-year play-caller kept the door open for the Alabama product, a move elsewhere could be in the cards.

Director of scouting Eliot Wolf, who might have thrown a shot at Jones on Tuesday, seemed to imply New England is interested in selecting a quarterback with the third overall pick, and the Patriots could sign a veteran like Jacoby Brissett or Joe Flacco since they have familiarity with Van Pelt.

Jones still has believers across the league, and the Patriots could ship him off to one of those teams to either resurrect his career as a starter or spend a season as a backup.

The Patriots are unlikely to pick up his fifth-year option, and they could explore the trade market to acquire as much return back in a potential Jones deal.