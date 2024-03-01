Patriots Should Make Top Free-Agent Edge Rusher High Priority

The New England Patriots are in a position to make massive moves in free agency this offseason given their ample amount of cap space.

So, what free-agent signing would create the biggest splash for the Patriots? Enter Josh Allen.

No, not the Buffalo Bills quarterback but the highly talented Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher who has the same name (cue the Spiderman pointing meme).

Pro Football Focus ranked Allen as the third-best free agent on the market. That’s of course if Allen even gets there with the Jaguars having to seriously consider using the franchise tag on the the 26-year-old, which would pay him a fully guaranteed $24 million next season. Jacksonville has until March 5 to place the tag on Allen.

Story continues below advertisement

Allen certainly brings something to a defense that all NFL teams covet, including the Patriots. He can wreak havoc on an opponent’s backfield with his elite pass-rushing ability making him a complete game-changer. Adding him to the Patriots’ defense surely would take that unit to another level.

Here are cases for and against the Patriots pursuing Allen in free agency:

CASE FOR

The Patriots would bring in Allen at a great time with the 6-foot-5, 255-pound outside linebacker ascending into one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL.

Allen, who the Jaguars selected No. 7 overall in 2019, is entering his prime after an eye-popping and career-best season. He totaled 17.5 sacks, which was tied for second-best in the league, and finished sixth in the NFL with 228 pressures this past season. He also added an interception and two forced fumbles for good measure.

Story continues below advertisement

But Allen’s been terrorizing quarterbacks for longer than just last season. The Kentucky product registered 10.5 sacks as a rookie and after a knee injury limited him to eight games during his sophomore campaign, he followed it up with 7.5 sacks in 2021 and seven sacks in 2022.

Allen has supreme quickness to get around opposing tackles and chase down mobile quarterbacks. He showcased that in Week 12 this past season when he got to NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud for 2.5 sacks.

The Patriots have a solid defense but could use another pass rusher opposite Matthew Judon. Allen could serve as a massive upgrade over Josh Uche, who recorded only three sacks this past season after an 11.5-sack campaign in 2021. Allen can also play all three downs, something Uche struggled with throughout his time with the Patriots.

Uche is a free agent and Allen would be a sizable substitute to take his place.

Story continues below advertisement

CASE AGAINST

The Patriots have much bigger needs on their roster, especially on offense, than adding another defensive star.

New England’s defense is in good shape too with Judon and Christian Gonzalez returning from injury. The Patriots ranked seventh in the NFL last season in yards allowed per game, but were more middle of the pack with the 21.5 points per game they gave up. But New England’s defense, which held three straight opponents to 10 points or fewer during the middle of the season, clearly wasn’t the issue in a 4-13 campaign.

New England would have to pony up quite a bit of cash to land Allen, too. The Patriots might not be apt to do that and want to save their larger financial investments for the offensive side of the ball.

Allen being in line for a massive pay day might hurt him as well. He wouldn’t be the first player to see a dip in production after signing a huge contract.

Story continues below advertisement

VERDICT

The Jaguars aren’t going to let Allen leave Jacksonville. He’s just too valuable to their defense. So, the Patriots are going to have to find another way to upgrade their defense.