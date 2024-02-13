Josh Uche looked like a budding star on the New England Patriots’ defense in 2022. Uche, playing his third season, recorded 11.5 sacks and showed a burst and bend that caused many to believe Matthew Judon and Uche were among the league’s best pass-rushing duos.

Uche, however, failed to produce during his final season under contract. He finished with three sacks in 15 games and was a trade deadline candidate. Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick clearly viewed Uche as a situational pass-rusher, leading to a decline in snaps despite Judon’s early-season injury. Uche was overshadowed by fellow 2020 draftee Anfernee Jennings (14 starts), whose ability to set the edge in run situations helped him blossom into more of a versatile piece.

While Jerod Mayo has replaced Belichick, a decision Uche thought was a good one, the Patriots’ defense isn’t expected to undergo wholesale changes. It likely means the fit isn’t there for Uche and the Patriots. And it’s why it feels like Uche’s next contract will come from someone else.

With bigger priorities on offense, the Patriots would be wise to spend the majority of their offseason resources on that side of the ball. But with that said, New England needs to add a pass-rusher or two given that both Uche and Jennings are impending free agents and Judon is coming off an injury. The Patriots could chose to do so internally or externally, or maybe a combination of both.

ESPN ranks seven free-agent edge rushers above Uche. Pro Football Focus has eight graded better. Those include top-of-market options like Josh Allen, Brian Burns and Danielle Hunter, second-tier players like Chase Young, Bryce Huff, Jonathan Greenard and even veterans like Jadeveon Clowney and Za’Darius Smith. There are upgrades out there.

And for Uche, the 2020 second-rounder, almost certainly will have a market. ESPN ranked him No. 47 on it’s list of free agents while Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 48 on its top 150 list. Spotrac predicted his market value this offseason will be in the neighborhood of a two-year, $16 million contract.

Perhaps Uche lands with a team like the Jacksonville Jaguars, who reportedly made a trade offer before the NFL deadline. The New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks also considered Uche in a trade, according to reports.

Uche is expected to have a market as a designated pass-rusher. He still has that burst off the line and ability to pressure the quarterback. But his fit with the Patriots makes it feel like both Uche and New England should move on.