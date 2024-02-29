As the week in college baseball rolls on, if you’re the brother of a Boston Red Sox hitter, chances are you’re going deep.

On Tuesday, Triston Casas’ brother blasted a long home run for the South Carolina Gamecocks. On Wednesday, it was up to the younger brother of one of Boston’s top prospects.

Last season, Kyle Teel hit .407 with an OPS over 1.100 with the Virginia Cavaliers before being selected by the Red Sox with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Fast forward to 2024 and Virginia has another Teel in the lineup: Kyle’s younger brother, Aidan.

During a midweek matchup with Virginia Military Institute, the sophomore utilityman smacked his first career college home run out to right field.

Story continues below advertisement

First career hit is a HOMER for Aidan Teel!



📺: ACCNX | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/TsSqqDcWOJ — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) February 29, 2024

It only took a season, but a left-handed hitting Teel is back to doing damage for the Cavaliers.

As for his older brother, Kyle Teel will likely begin his first full minor league season in Double-A after getting two weeks at the level to end the 2023 season. In the time after entering professional ball in the Red Sox system, Teel hit .363 with a .977 OPS in 26 games.

Teel enters the season as one of the Red Sox organization’s most coveted prospects alongside shortstop Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony.