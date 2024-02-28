Red Sox Slugger’s Brother Silences Troll With Long Home Run

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is not the only member of his family with a powerful left-handed swing at the plate.

His younger brother, Gavin Casas, currently plays college baseball as an infielder for the South Carolina Gamecocks. The 22-year-old hit 19 home runs with a .976 OPS for South Carolina last season and made a statement with his first long ball of this season.

In Tuesday’s midweek matchup against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs, a voice calls out, “Get in the box, Casas!” as the infielder steps to the plate. On that ensuing pitch, Casas demolished a three-run home run over the wall in right field to extend the lead for the Gamecocks.

As the college season starts, Casas improves in hopes of another chance of having his name called at the MLB draft after withdrawing last season to return to South Carolina.

As for his older brother, Triston Casas enters spring training with the Red Sox as one of the group’s youngest leaders, though a young team and his offensive prowess have thrust him into such a role. The 24-year-old seems up for the challenge, both as a vocal leader and a major presence with the bat alongside fellow corner infielder Rafael Devers.

The South Carolina senior continues his rise in the sport while his brother hopes to build off of an impressive 2023 season with the Red Sox.