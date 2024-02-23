Mark Contreras became the answer to a Red Sox trivia question Friday.

OK, we’re exaggerating, obviously. But Contreras hit the Red Sox’s first home run of 2024 spring training as Boston kicked off its slate of games with an exhibition matchup against Northeastern University.

Contreras, who signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox back in November, took Joseph Hauser deep to right field in the third inning. The three-run blast gave Boston a 4-1 lead at JetBlue Park.

Contreras is in major-league camp as a non-roster invitee. The 29-year-old is a long shot to crack Boston’s Opening Day roster — the club has a rather crowded outfield — but it nevertheless was an encouraging start to the spring for Contreras, a left-handed hitter who made his big-league debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2022.

Contreras spent 2023 with Triple-A St. Paul, where he batted .274 with 10 home runs, 54 RBIs, 23 stolen bases and a .769 OPS in 90 games (381 plate appearances). He was a minor league Gold Glove award winner in 2019.