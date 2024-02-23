The Boston Red Sox kick off their 2024 spring training schedule Friday afternoon with an exhibition matchup against Northeastern University.

The Red Sox don’t have their regulars in the starting lineup, though, with manager Alex Cora instead opting for a group comprised of minor leaguers.

Helcris Olivarez, a non-roster invitee, will be the first pitcher to toe the rubber for Boston. The 23-year-old left-hander is looking to make a strong impression as the Red Sox formulate their bullpen plans for the upcoming season. The Sox don’t have many lefty options in camp.

The lineup, meanwhile, will start with David Hamilton, a speedy infielder who appeared in 15 games with Boston in 2023. He joined the Red Sox organization before the 2022 campaign as part of the trade that sent Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers and brought Jackie Bradley Jr. back to Boston. Hamilton will play shortstop Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

He’ll be joined up the middle by second baseman Nick Yorke, a 2020 first-round pick who recaptured some of his prospect status last season at Double-A Portland. Yorke, who turns 22 in April, likely will make his way to Triple-A Worcester this season and could wind up in Boston by the end of the year.

Other notable prospects in Friday’s starting lineup include Chase Meidroth, Nathan Hickey and Niko Kavadas.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. You can watch all of the action on NESN and NESN 360.

Here are the full starting lineups for Red Sox vs. Northeastern.

Story continues below advertisement

BOSTON RED SOX

David Hamilton, SS

Nick Yorke, 2B

Mark Contreras, CF

Corey Rosier, LF

Nathan Hickey, C

Mark Kolozsvary, DH

Chase Meidroth, 3B

Niko Kavadas, 1B

Phillip Sikes, RF

Helcris Olivarez, LHP

NORTHEASTERN HUSKIES

Luke Beckstein, 2B

Mike Sirota, CF

Alex Lane, LF

Tyler MacGregor, 1B

Matt Brinker, C

Carmelo Musacchia, SS

Jack Doyle, 3B

Justin Bosland, RF

Jack Goodman, DH

Aiven Cabral, RHP