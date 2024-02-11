Red Sox’s Alex Cora Dusts Off Swing During College Alumni Game

Long before Alex Cora returned to Boston to manage the Red Sox, he had a playing career of his own at Major League Baseball.

Cora hit .243 over the course of a 14-year MLB career as an infielder, which included four seasons with the Red Sox. Cora hit .252 during that time with Boston, winning a World Series in 2007 before earning another title with the team as a manager in 2018.

As Cora prepares for his sixth season as Boston’s manager, the 48-year-old got a chance to throw the spikes back on as a player, taking the field in the University of Miami’s alumni game for the baseball program. Cora stepped back into the batter’s box from the left side, per video from The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Side-view mechanics of Alex Cora participating in the University of Miami alumni game. Unclear if he plans to pursue a player/manager role this year. pic.twitter.com/Bt05uAvLg5 — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 10, 2024

Already in Florida, Cora gets ready to lead the Red Sox once again as pitchers and catchers report to spring training in under a week.