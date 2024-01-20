Alex Cora Dedicated To Red Sox Future Entering Pivotal Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Alex Cora has been at the center of the Red Sox’s success throughout the 21st century, winning a World Series as a player in 2007 and as a manager in 2018.

After two last-place finishes, the 48-year-old enters 2024 in the final year of his current contract in Boston. While his future is currently uncertain on a contractual level, Cora noted that the offseason has made him comfortable and allowed him to find trust in the Red Sox moving forward.

“A lot different, I’m in a better place,” Cora told reporters on Friday night at Red Sox Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center. “Obviously, last year was a grind for me. Not only on the field but personally in a sense. I let the season take a hit on me. … We’re in a good place right now.”

While Cora admitted that maybe the seasons are not like the American League East title runs of 2017 and 2018, the upcoming season has a level of intrigue for the Red Sox manager. Instead of discussing a potential extension at the moment, Cora’s sole future is helping the Red Sox compete in 2024.

“I think the future is the Red Sox and getting these guys better,” Cora added. “I’d be very selfish if I start talking about Alex Cora and what the future holds. The best way to do it is to be a good teammate, like I’ve always been. Let’s take care of 2024.”

Cora looks to help Boston return to the postseason for the first time since the 2021 season.