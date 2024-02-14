Red Sox’s Kenley Jansen Feels ‘Fine’ Despite Being Sidelined

The Red Sox gathered for a rather large group workout on Valentine’s Day at JetBlue Park, but a key member of their bullpen wasn’t available to take part.

Kenley Jansen is running behind schedule thanks to some “general” lat soreness, but he doesn’t anticipate being out very long.

“I’m fine. It’s just precautious,” Jansen said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I’ve been doing this for a while now. You just don’t want to go out there. You want to make sure you’re 100 percent. Make sure everything is fine.”

Jansen, who was superb for the Red Sox last season, knows his body pretty well at this point and expects to be back on the mound sometime next week. The 36-year-old is working with Boston to navigate what comes next.

“The medical staff is still kind of working things out, but we’ll keep him out of throwing until we get a better understanding of what’s going on,” Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said, per Smith. “He was ramping up at home. He’s been throwing. Just generally want to get a better idea of what’s going on.”

Jansen’s first year with the Red Sox was frustrating for him, though he did end up being one of the lone bright spots amid another last-place finish. Boston’s bullpen is a strength, which could lead to a tweaked role for the four-time All-Star this upcoming season. It remains to be seen which direction the Red Sox go.

In the meantime, Jansen is taking things slow.