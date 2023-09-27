This is going to be a strange October for Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen.

Dating back to 2013, Jansen’s fourth season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the four-time All-Star saw playoff action in 10 straight campaigns. But that impressive streak officially came to an end this year, as the Red Sox failed to qualify for the postseason in Jansen’s first go-around with the club.

It was a tough pill to swallow for the 35-year-old, who is one of the most committed and competitive players on Boston’s roster.

“It’s frustrating,” Jansen said on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast, as transcribed by Audacy. “I went 10 straight, from 2013 until now. Ten straight years in the playoffs. Frustrating. Disappointment. All come together. Not happy. To be quite honest for you, I don’t know how to play for numbers. I only know how to competing for a championship. That’s me just being honest.”

Compounding the issue for Jansen is his belief that a playoff berth was well within the Red Sox’s grasp. The longtime closer believes Boston would have earned the opportunity to compete for a World Series title had it added “a couple of starters” before the early August trade deadline.

But instead of playing October baseball, Jansen and company will get a head start on preparing for the 2024 season.