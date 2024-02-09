Robert Kraft ‘Excited’ For Patriots Future With Cap Space, Draft Picks

For the first time in more than two decades, the Patriots will have first-time leaders in the front office as well as on the sidelines.

After mutually parting ways with Bill Belichick last month, Robert Kraft named Jerod Mayo as his successor.

Moving on from Belichick is not the only change to the coaching staff, and New England is expected to take a collaborative approach in the front office with Eliot Wolf leading the charge.

Kraft has confidence in how things are shaking out in New England and is optimistic for the team’s future, according to The Athletic’s Chad Graff.

“I feel a sense of excitement and great opportunity to hopefully position the team to be special,” Kraft said. “… This is the first time in 31 years of ownership that we’re drafting at the position that we are, and have a chance to get some great players, and also have the cap room that we’ve carried over. So, I hope it positions us for the next few years beautifully. I’ve said that to the team. It’s pretty exciting.”

Given the lack of spending over the past 10 years, Kraft also said the Patriots never held back during his ownership, and the coaches have “been able to get whatever they want.”

“If cash spending became an issue for our family, and we couldn’t do it, then I would sell the team,” Kraft said. “I can assure our fans that spending will never be held back or the reason we don’t sign players.”

The Patriots have options with the third pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It remains to be seen whether New England takes a quarterback in the first round or looks for other offensive weapons.