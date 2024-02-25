Robert Kraft believes Taylor Swift picked the wrong future Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end.

Not really, but the longtime Patriots owner couldn’t help but hype up a former New England star when he recently spoke about the music icon.

Kraft reminisced about Swift’s first-ever stadium show, which took place at Gillette Stadium in the summer of 2010 when the 14-time Grammy Award winner was only 20 years old. Kraft noted how Swift has done “pretty well” for herself since that memorable concert, except for one recent misstep.

“Maybe she should’ve been dating Gronk (Rob Gronkowski),” Kraft told a group of fans. “He’s better looking.”

We have a feeling Swift has no regrets about linking up with Travis Kelce. In addition to clearly being fond of one another, the Kelce-Swift relationship allowed the pop star to take in a magical Kansas City Chiefs season that culminated with a Super Bowl LVIII championship.