Taylor Swift stole the spotlight in the first half of Super Bowl LVII.

But Swift and Travis Kelce shared that spotlight after the Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a pulse-pounding 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers to capture back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

The music icon wrapped her arms around Kelce on the field at Allegiant Stadium in an emotional embrace and the two exchanged a few kisses, too, for good measure as they basked in the environment of the Chiefs’ stunning victory.

With anything that deals with Swift at an NFL game, cameras were there to capture the moment between her and her boyfriend.

Swift and Chiefs fans everywhere had to sweat things out with Kansas City needing overtime to put away the 49ers.

Kelce did the work on the field after an extremely quiet first half in which he had only one reception for one yard and had a sideline outburst directed at Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. But Kelce was way more productive after halftime and finished with a game-high nine receptions for 90 yards.

While there was speculation that Kelce may retire and ride off into the sunset with Swift by his side following the Super Bowl, that doesn’t appear to be the case. He already has another Super Bowl on his mind.

“Hell yeah,” Kelce said on if he plans to play next season, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “I want that three-peat.”