Robert Kraft Shares New Details About Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Dynamic

Peacemaker apparently was among Robert Kraft’s duties across the New England Patriots’ dynastic run of success.

Kraft became one of the most powerful and influential people in football thanks in large to two titans of the industry. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick arguably are the greatest to ever do it at their respective roles, but it wasn’t always sunshine and rainbows for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer duo. Details of friction between Brady and Belichick were aired out on various platforms since the quarterback’s New England departure in 2020, and new information about the subject is expected to be revealed in Apple TV+’s new docuseries about the storied franchise.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff provided some insight about the 10-part series ahead of its premiere Friday, and he included a quote from Kraft that shed light on the Brady-Belichick dynamic.

“Tom and I had a number of discussions about how Bill treated him,” Kraft said, per Graff. “Tommy is very sensitive. He was always looking for Bill’s approval, almost in a father-son kind of way. And that’s not Bill’s style ever to give that.”

Brady eventually reached a breaking point with Belichick, even after the two achieved unprecedented success together. In “The Dynasty,” the legendary quarterback revealed he was going to leave the Patriots after the 2019 season regardless of what New England brought to the negotiating table.

Belichick and Brady now both are out of the picture in Foxboro, Mass. Time will tell if that translates into less stress for Kraft.