Tom Brady surely would’ve stayed with the New England Patriots if they’d offered him the contract he wanted, right?

Wrong.

We’d been led to believe that notion in the years since Brady left the franchise with which he won six Super Bowl titles. However, in Apple TV’s upcoming “The Dynasty” documentary, Brady admits he never would’ve returned to the Patriots so long as Bill Belichick still was around.

“Me and Coach Belichick, we did what we loved and competed for 20 years together,” Brady said, as transcribed by The Athletic’s Chad Graff, who’s viewed the entire 10-part series. “But I wasn’t going to sign another contract (in New England) even if I wanted to play until (I was) 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it.”

That’s a stunning admission, one that’s part of the documentary’s deep dive into the fractured Brady-Belichick relationship, per Graff. The series reportedly also touches on other Patriots controversies, as well as their unprecedented run of success.

As for Belichick, he “doesn’t say much,” according to Graff. At one point, he scoffs at the interviewer for asking about Malcolm Butler’s infamous Super Bowl benching.

The first two episodes of “The Dynasty” premiere on Friday.