The Patriots have a great opportunity to accelerate their rebuild with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But what if New England isn’t content with letting two teams make selections before it goes on the clock in late April?

In an ESPN column published Wednesday morning, Courtney Cronin and Field Yates concocted hypothetical trade proposals for both Justin Fields and this year’s No. 1 overall pick, arguably the Chicago Bears’ two most valuable assets. To move two spots up the board, Yates floated a Patriots package of the 2024 No. 3 and No. 34 picks and a 2025 first-rounder.

So, should New England consider that deal?

First and foremost, the Patriots should only think about it if they love Caleb Williams leaps and bounds more than Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. At No. 3, New England will have an opportunity to select one of the later two signal-callers after Williams — as virtually everyone expects — goes No. 1.

The risk arguably outweighs the potential reward when it comes to the Patriots trading up for the first overall pick. Quarterback arguably is New England’s most pressing need, but areas of concern abound at One Patriot Place. High draft picks will be of the essence in Foxboro, Mass. for at least the next few years and giving up multiple for an unproven commodity would be a major roll of the dice.

The safer — and arguably smarter — move would be taking the best QB available at No. 3 and using No. 34 on a player who can complement the new signal-caller, whether it be an offensive tackle or skill position player. The Patriots are not in a favorable situation like the 49ers were in 2021. Thanks to an already loaded roster, San Francisco was able to rebound from a massive draft-trade whiff and keep the train moving.

So, while a Draft Day power play is something that would light up the Foxboro Faithful, it’s probably not a move the Patriots should aggressively pursue. Not to mention, the Bears might not be interested in negotiating in the first place.