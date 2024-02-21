The Patriots likely will replace Mac Jones as their primary starting quarterback this offseason, and there’s no shortage of ways they can do it.

New England holds the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which would guarantee it a shot at one of Caleb Williams, Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels if a trade isn’t made. The Patriots could also make a play at some available free agents, with Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Gardner Minshew and Ryan Tannehill all on the open market. It’s also more likely than not that Justin Fields and Russell Wilson will find new homes this offseason.

It would be pretty surprising if one of those names didn’t end up calling Gillette Stadium home next season, in all honesty.

It shouldn’t end there, however.

The Patriots should probably make another addition to the room outside of the primary starter… then another… and then probably another after that. If it truly is a “new era” in New England, Jerod Mayo and Eliot Wolf need to clear house.

If you’ve been paying attention over the last two seasons, you’d know the Patriots’ situation at QB has been an unmitigated disaster. Jones’ regression has gotten to a point where New England can’t save him. Bailey Zappe was slightly better but is still lightyears away from being someone who can lead his team to the postseason. Malik Cunningham and Will Grier ended up being nothing more than beacons of hope for fans to latch onto.

We’ve already seen the latter two options depart for pastures anew, alongside the entire offensive coaching staff from last season.

Jones and Zappe should follow them all out the door.

It wouldn’t just be best for the Patriots, but for the two young signal-callers, as well. Jones’ reputation around these parts is ruined, while Zappe being placed back into a backup role while trying to learn a third offense in three seasons will do nothing but hinder his development. Nathan Rourke? He’s better off in the CFL.

If you’re asking for our opinion of what New England should do, why not follow a similar path that worked out for the Commanders in 2012? Washington selected Robert Griffin III with the No. 2 pick, before turning around and taking Cousins in the fourth round. That provided insurance for their large investment that eventually had to be used. New England could select Daniels at No. 3, then take a guy like Spencer Rattler in the fourth round or Joe Milton III in the fifth.

The Patriots just can’t afford to run it back with any of the current options.

