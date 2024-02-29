Star-Studded Cast Of Red Sox Alumni Crash Spring Training

The Red Sox have put a tremendous amount of time and resources into rebuilding their pitching department this offseason, with the “Run Prevention Unit” doing the majority of the work.

It always helps to have guys who can relate to the players, however.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow constructed a support staff with plenty of experience in maximizing the potential of big-league pitchers. It consists of director of pitching Justin Willard, pitching coach Andrew Bailey, bullpen coach Kevin Walker, game-planning coordinator Jason Varitek and analysts Dave Miller and Devin Rose.

That group has formulated plans for nearly every pitcher in camp for the Red Sox, but a couple of guys who have actually done the work are hanging around for a few days to present a different set of eyes and ears.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s Pedro Martinez and Jon Lester!

Got some old friends visiting. pic.twitter.com/JCt9LXFo5v — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 29, 2024

They’re joining as guest instructors for a few days, which according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, was Breslow’s idea.

Martinez and Lester aren’t the only big names down at JetBlue Park, either. David Ortiz made an appearance, while Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart talked to the team Thursday about leadership and getting a team to play together, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Story continues below advertisement

It was a busy day for the Red Sox down in Fort Myers, Fla.