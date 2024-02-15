Andrew Bailey leaves no stone unturned when evaluating pitchers.

The Boston Red Sox’s new pitching coach spoke with NESN’s Tom Caron on Wednesday, which was Day 1 of spring training. The two touched on a variety of topics, including Bailey’s methods of assessing and developing pitchers.

“I think you can look through it from multiple lenses,” Bailey told Caron. “From a biomechanics standpoint, from a usage standpoint, from a pitch-shape standpoint, from a totality of arsenals. Adding a pitch isn’t always the (solution). Sometimes subtracting a pitch and using your other weapons a little bit more.

“So, first off, taking an understanding of strikeout, watch and damage — and understanding what we’re trying to solve for. Whether it be lefty damage, or righty strikeouts, or walk rates.”

As you’ll see in the full clip, it’s an exhaustive process for Bailey and Red Sox pitchers.

Red Sox pitching coach (and former pitcher) Andrew Bailey on his process for evaluating pitchers on Red Sox from Fort Myers. @TomCaron | #RedSox pic.twitter.com/hFcRDQcbgZ — NESN (@NESN) February 15, 2024

Boston’s first full-squad workout is scheduled for next Monday, with the Red Sox scheduled to face Northeastern in an exhibition game next Friday.

Boston will take on the Baltimore Orioles the following Saturday in its true spring training opener.